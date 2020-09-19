 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twyela F. Ptak
View Comments

Twyela F. Ptak

{{featured_button_text}}

Twyela F. Ptak

South Sioux City

83, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News