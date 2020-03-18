William H. Thompson
Sioux City
92, died Sunday, March 15, 2020. Arrangements pending with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Service information
Mar 28
Visitation
Saturday, March 28, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
Mar 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Drive North
Sioux City, IA 51104
