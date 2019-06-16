{{featured_button_text}}

Salix, Iowa, formerly Schlesig

65, died Saturday, June 8, 2019.  Celebration of Life:  June 18 at 3 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa.  Visitation:  June 18 from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Deb J. Meyer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments