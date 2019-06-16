Salix, Iowa, formerly Schlesig
65, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Celebration of Life: June 18 at 3 p.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa. Visitation: June 18 from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
