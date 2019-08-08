Orange City, Iowa
Debbie L. Van Otterloo, 60, of Orange City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate. Following a time of lunch and fellowship, there will be a private family interment in Whiting City Cemetery, near Whiting, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You may view the full obituary and express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Survivors include her husband or more than 17 years, Ronald Dean Van Otterloo; her daughter, Stacy (Walding) Ritchie, and her daughters; Ron's three daughters, Jennifer Van Otterloo, Krystal Van Otterloo, and her children, and Candice Adame, and her children; a sister, Donna Gigaroa; Ron's mother, Sharon Van Otterloo; and Ron's siblings.
In addition to her parents, Raymond and Lois (McKeown) McVay, she was preceded in death by Ron's son, Jason Van Otterloo; her sister, Inez Ross; Ron's father, Harold Van Otterloo; and many nieces and nephews.