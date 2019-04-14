Sioux City
Deborah "Deb" Ilene Pitts, 66, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Private burial will follow in Rademacher Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Deborah was born on March 12, 1953, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Lowell and Mable Nehring.
After graduation from Albert City-Truesdale in 1971, she attended Patricia Stevens College in Omaha. After graduation, she worked for Mutual of Omaha as a secretary. Deb worked various jobs throughout her life, but many of those years were spent being a farm girl. Deb had a passion for all animals but especially loved her horse, Gambler. Her interests were varied; she enjoyed the outdoors, baking, reading, and being with friends and family.
Deb was a dedicated, kind and soft-spoken mother who treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Deb was a spiritual woman and lived by Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." A faithful child of God, Deb devoted her life to sharing the love she received from Christ. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.
Deb is survived by her twin brother, Dennis Nehring; her sons, David and Daniel Pitts; her grandchildren, Coleton, Ryley, Tyler, Olivia, Katlyne, and Joseph; and her nephews, Jeffrey and Gregory Nehring.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Charlotte.