Deborah “Debbie” Origer, 53, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at a local hospital.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Todd Schlitter will officiate.
Debbie was born Nov. 3, 1965, in Sioux City. She moved to Estherville, Iowa, when she was young, where she attended school and earned her high school diploma. She then attended beauty school briefly. In 1988, she met Larry Origer. The couple married on June 5, 1992, in Estherville. To this union, three children were born. In 1994, the family moved to Sioux City, where they made their home. Debbie worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant until the arrival of their youngest child. She then worked at the Sioux City Convention Center for 10-plus years.
Debbie loved her children dearly; she was a very devoted mother. She enjoyed cooking and was a Minnesota Vikings fan.
Those left to honor her memory are her parents, Keith and Gladys Godfrey of Estherville; husband, Larry of Sioux City; children, Corry Origer, Dustin Origer, Tanya (Keith) Gabel, and Sarah Origer, all of Sioux City; stepson, Nick (Crystal) Origer of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers, Rodney (Jill) Godfrey of Norfolk, Neb., and Greg Godfrey of Yankton, S.D.; eight grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Glen Godfrey; and her grandparents.