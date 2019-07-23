Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Mapleton, Iowa
Deborah Kay "Deb" Dose, 62, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Mapleton, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Point Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Condolences may be sent online to www.heritagesfsd.com.
Grateful for having shared her life is her mother, Elnora Dose of Sioux City; a brother, Kevin Dose of Mapleton; and many aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Dose.