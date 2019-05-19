South Sioux City
Deborah K. (Schramm) Sitzman, 69, of South Sioux City, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 4th Street. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Deborah was born on Aug. 3, 1949, in Sioux City, the daughter of Herman and Luella (Schoenherr) Schramm. Deborah graduated from Heelan High School in 1967. She had attended Briar Cliff College. Deborah married Eldon Sitzman on Feb. 10, 2000.
Deborah had retired from Interbake Foods in 2000. She then worked at the AmericInn as the head housekeeper. Deborah enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. She and Eldon enjoyed fishing and traveling on the back country roads. Deborah rescued many Chihuahuas and kept them at home. She enjoyed researching on the computer and reading. Deborah also was active in league darts and playing poker.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Eldon Sitzman of South Sioux City; her son, Brent Smith of Sioux City; her brother, David Schramm of Lake View, Iowa; her sister, Mary (Thomas) Schramm Tappan of Whittier, Calif.; and nephews, David Tappan of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Michael Tappan of Whittier, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Siouxland or the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.