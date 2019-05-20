{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

69, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Memorial services: May 21 at 11 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: May 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Deborah K. (Schramm) Sitzman
