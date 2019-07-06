Dakota Dunes
Deborah Blessing Minor, 65, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home.
Visitation with family and friends will be 2 to 4 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. There will be a gathering of family and friends in August to celebrate her life.
Deborah Louise Blessing was born on May 12, 1954, the daughter of Kenneth George and Louise Angeline (Brown) Blessing. She graduated high school in Memphis Tenn., and graduated from the University of Texas Dallas. She was employed with Navistar International, where she worked in the sales and marketing departments.
Debbie married Dennis Minor on Dec. 13, 1997 in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends, almost as much as watching Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed cooking and the game of golf. She will be remembered by many for her infectious smile, her sense of humor and always doing one better than what was required.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Dennis Minor of Dakota Dunes; two sons, Todd Glover of Chicago Ill., and Eric Glover of Dallas Texas; one granddaughter, Eliza Glover; two stepdaughters, Ashley and Haley Minor, both of Houston, Texas; and cousin, Elisabeth Koehler.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank her girlfriends in Dakota Dunes for their kindness and support.