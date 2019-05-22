Sioux City
Deborrah L. Nelson, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at a local hospital.
A celebration of life service will be noon Saturday at Catholic Charities, 1601 Military Road, in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Deborrah Lee Hildebrand was born on Nov. 25, 1951, in Sioux City, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Appledorn) Hildebrand. In 1971, she married Calvin "Bill" Nelson and the two moved to North Sioux City. In 1992, Debby met the love of her life, Stanley Krienert, and the two made their home in Sioux City. Debby worked at Sue Bee Honey for more than 25 years, and as a caretaker at Pheasant Acres for more than 10 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, organizing, and cleaning. Debby also loved spending time with family, friends and playing with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Debby's memory are her three daughters, Kim (Don) Frazee, Misti Nelson, and Michelle Nelson; two stepsons, Stanley Jr. (Katie) Krienert, and Aaron Krienert; two stepdaughters, Naomi (Shawn) Chapman, and Amelia (Justin) Parker; 12 grandchildren, Alexis (James) Leith, Travis Frazee, Andrew Frazee, Alec Becker, Gage Zortman, Asa Starr, Ian Nelson, Mia Nelson, Luke Chapman, Erica Chapman, Myka Krienert, and Rylan Krienert; four great-grandchildren, Madison Newcomb, Wyatt Leith, Isaiah Frazee, and Noah Frazee; a brother, Henry (Joanne) Hildebrand; many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life, Stanley Krienert Sr.
Debby was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Boisen, and Joan Hogan; and four infant children, Jodi, Mark, Kally and Matthew.