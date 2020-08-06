× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra A. Anguiano

Sioux City

Debra A. Anguiano, 50, of Sioux City, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Debra Ann Mathewson, the daughter of Dennis and Kathleen (Bornhorst) Mathewson, was born on Oct. 17, 1969, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1988.

On Aug. 4, 2004, Debra was united in marriage with Hilarion “Larry” Anguiano in Elk Point, S.D. She was employed in various positions at Pech Optical.

Debra was a breast cancer survivor. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, which included attending all of their sporting events. Debra loved watching movies, roses, and having fireside chats with family and neighbors in the back yard around the fire pit.