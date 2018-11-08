Sergeant Bluff
Debra J. "Debbie" Carlson, 66, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Debbie was born on June 12, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Melvin and Bonnie (Jacobs) Harrison. She attended Lawton-Bronson School.
Debbie married Ronnie Carlson on Nov. 23, 1992 in Sioux City. She worked for Floyd Valley Packing in the 1970s and 1980s. She also worked for Sabre Communications for 14 years until she retired in 2011, and then went to work for Sam's Club until 2014.
Debbie was mainly devoted to her two daughter and grandchildren. Debbie enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, and for the last two years Debra and Ron were snowbirds in Texas. She was a member of Sam's Camping Club.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; two daughters, Stacy (Will) Scott of Mesquite, Texas, and Brenda (Tony) Garcia of South Sioux City; one stepson, Chad Carlson of Westfield, Iowa; two brothers, Marvin Harrison of Lawton, Iowa, and Melvin "Mick" (Robbin) Harrison of South Sioux City; one sister, Judy (Mike) Peters of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Patricia Malfero.