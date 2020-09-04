× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeEtte M. Bryce

Decorah, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

DeEtte Mae (Johnson) Bryce, 72, of Decorah, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Decorah.

Services will be 2 p.m. today at CrossPointe Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dan Bittinger officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery, in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah. Condolences may be sent online to www.fjelstul.com.

DeEtte was born on Oct. 16, 1947, in Grinnell, Iowa, the daughter of Isaac and Lillian (Johnson) Johnson. After her family moved around in her early life, they settled in Sioux City when she was in seventh grade. DeEtte graduated from Central High School in Sioux City with the class of 1966.

DeEtte was united in marriage to Larry Bryce on April 1, 1969, fooling everybody as she and Larry had eloped on April Fool's Day. They were blessed with two children, Doug and Susan.

DeEtte was a servant. She spent 32 years as the church secretary at CrossPointe Church while also handling other responsibilities, including playing the piano and organ. For many people, she was a listening ear and a caring heart, giving her time and resources to others.