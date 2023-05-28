Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Delbert Wayne Christensen

Sioux City

Delbert Wayne Christensen, 69, of Sioux City, passed away April 23, 2023 after a six-month battle with brain cancer.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with some family members present an hour beforehand. A celebration of life will be at Wheelhouse Restaurant at 4501 Southern Hills Drive.

Delbert was born May 21, 1953, to Margaret (Harrison) Christensen and Ernest Otto Christensen. His first home was the family farm near Lawton. Schools Delbert attended changed with his dad's career moves: Lawton and Missouri Valley in Iowa, Wayne and Weeping Water in Nebraska, and Sioux City, where he graduated from East High in 1971 and from Morningside College in 1975. In each town Delbert made lifelong friends and memories through involvement in school, marching band, track, cross country, and the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.

After graduating with a B.A. in teaching, Delbert had a sales position at W. W. Grainger in Sioux City. He also began a 45-year umpiring fastpitch softball career traveling throughout Iowa. Umpiring was his classroom and true calling, with fellow umpires who became dear friends. His sports connections led to another career as a sales and marketing representative for Ace Golf Flags and Turnkey Apparel. Delbert was very involved with promoting the restoration of Historic Hubbard Park in Sioux City.

In 1988 he and Mary Jo Heimberg married and raised two daughters, Jayme and Jessica. The marriage ended in 1995.

He is survived by his daughter Jayme of Virginia; daughter Jess and her husband Chris Gongora of Colorado; sister Linda and her husband Dale Riesenberg and their daughter Athena; and relatives on the Harrison and Christensen sides of the family.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.