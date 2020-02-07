Grain Valley, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Delford C. Strandburg, 71, of Grain Valley, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Delford was born on Feb. 28, 1948, in Sioux City, to Delmar and Delores (Schager) Strandburg. After graduating high school, he earned his bachelor's degree in teaching from University of South Dakota. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years, first in communications and eventually moving into Disaster Preparedness at the 185th TFG before retiring as a master sergeant. He was an English and history teacher for many years in the Sioux City School District at both West High and East Middle schools. Del also served as an advisor and coach for several debate teams around Siouxland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was united in marriage to Marlene Begnoche on Dec. 2, 2006 in Dakota City.