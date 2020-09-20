× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delilah Mary Fuehrer

Sioux City

Delilah Mary Fuehrer, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at a local care center.

Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Due to Covid-19, no visitation or luncheon will be held. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Delilah, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Abts) Jordan, was born May 6, 1925, in Belden, Neb. She attended school in Hubbard, Neb.

On Feb. 19, 1946, Delilah was united in marriage to Edward William Hinzman in Sioux City, and he passed away on March 31, 1959. On Nov. 8, 1961, Delilah married Edward Fuehrer in Sioux City, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1997.

Delilah worked at Sioux City Battery, ran a janitorial service from 1960 to 1973, delivered the Shoppers Guide from 1983 to 2008, and was a donut maker at Casey's from 1985 to 2005.

Delilah was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. She loved going the mall and walking her rounds. She would walk three rounds three times a week and if you went with her, you better be ready to keep up with her because she got up and went.