Della D. Grindberg
Sioux City
Della Darlene Grindberg, 85, a lifelong Sioux City resident, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. The Rev. David Grindberg and Rev. Tom LoVan will officiate. Interment will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.christysmith.com.
Della was born on Feb. 16, 1935, in Sioux City, to Daniel and Erma (Phillips) Blades. She grew up in Sioux City and was a 1953 Central High School graduate.
On Feb. 16, 1957, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Della married Carleton Grindberg. The couple had two children, David and Douglas. Della worked for Fishgall's, a women's clothing store, as a buyer and a sales associate. She later became a realtor for HomeLand Realty and United Real Estate Solutions. During her real estate career, Della received numerous production and service awards. Among her colleagues, Della was known as a zealous advocate for her real estate clients.
She was an active member of Morningside Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society, and Vasa, a Swedish-American cultural organization.
Survivors include her husband, Carleton of Sioux City; two sons, David (Jill) Grindberg of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Douglas (Teddi) Grindberg of St. Paul, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Jacob (Caitlin) Grindberg, Erin Grindberg, Christian (Ashley) Grindberg, Karine (Jared) Feddersen, Kjerstin (Calvin) Brandt, Karianna Grindberg, Nathan Reeder, Harrison (Kezia) Reeder, and Graham (Brenda) Reeder; two sisters, Peggy Cohen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Vina Wensel of Aurora, Colo.; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Della was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Kenneth Blades; and four sisters, Rose Pedersen, Cleo Jensen, Maxine Jensen and Sharon Blades.
May God bless the memory of Della D. Grindberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Morningside Lutheran Church.
Service information
9:30AM-10:30AM
700 So. Martha St.
Sioux City, IA 51106
10:30AM
700 So. Martha St.
Sioux City, IA 51106