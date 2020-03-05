Della D. Grindberg

Sioux City

Della Darlene Grindberg, 85, a lifelong Sioux City resident, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. The Rev. David Grindberg and Rev. Tom LoVan will officiate. Interment will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.christysmith.com.

Della was born on Feb. 16, 1935, in Sioux City, to Daniel and Erma (Phillips) Blades. She grew up in Sioux City and was a 1953 Central High School graduate.

On Feb. 16, 1957, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Della married Carleton Grindberg. The couple had two children, David and Douglas. Della worked for Fishgall's, a women's clothing store, as a buyer and a sales associate. She later became a realtor for HomeLand Realty and United Real Estate Solutions. During her real estate career, Della received numerous production and service awards. Among her colleagues, Della was known as a zealous advocate for her real estate clients.