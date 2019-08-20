Sioux City
Della Mae Newman, 92, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community after a lengthy battle with dementia, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., with the Rev. David Halaas officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Mrs. Newman was born on Sept. 22, 1926, in Mapleton, Iowa, the daughter of Franklin Joseph Hanson and Melissa Jane (Schaefer) Hanson Potter. She attended Mapleton schools and went on to achieve her general education diploma from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City in 1970, after raising her four children.
She married Dayrl O. Newman on July 30, 1945, in Mapleton. Mr. Newman died on Jan. 22, 2001. She was a homemaker and after the children were raised, she worked briefly outside the home at the Palmer House Motel and Zenith Corporation.
She enjoyed her alone time with her morning cups of strong coffee and reading the Sioux City Journal newspaper. She loved fishing vacations in Minnesota with her family. She also loved supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their activities.
Della is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Harris of Waite Park, Minn., and Sheila Peterson of Sioux City; two sons, Ray (Anne) and Michael (Sherry), all of Sioux City; eight grandchildren, David, Edward, and Sarah Harris, Shannon Spanel, Ryan Newman, Christopher Kurth-Newman, Dayrl and Aaron Newman; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Twila Schoenherr; three brothers, Albert, Harold, and Franklin "Gerald;" and son-in-law, Richard Peterson.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Sunrise Retirement Community as a whole, especially the Sunlight Neighborhood staff, for their understanding and compassion working with dementia and Alzheimer's residents, and of course, the Hospice of Siouxland care team in their unfailing and heartfelt dedication. They are true angels during difficult times.