Della Rae Ringel

Remsen, Iowa
63, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Service: Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Remsen. Visitation: Jan. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen.
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Christ Luthern Church LCMS
503 S Washington St.
Remsen, IA 51050
