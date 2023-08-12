Delmer Leroy Steele

Omaha, Neb.

Delmer Leroy Steele, 79, of Omaha, Neb., formerly from Merrill, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 of heart failure.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with funeral services 10-11 a.m. at West Center Chapel with luncheon to follow. The private interment will be at Eastview Cemetery, Allen, Neb.

Del was born on October 8, 1943, in Allen, Neb., son of Elmer and Alice (Reuter) Steele and grew up on their farm with his two older sisters, Burdon Arnold and Beverly Jenkins. Del married Mary (Sweum) on June 15, 1967, and celebrated 49 years of marriage together before her passing in 2016.

Together they raised three daughters: Sharon, Lillian, and Jeanette. Del graduated from Highschool in Allen, Nebraska (class of 1961) and later enlisted in the Army Reserves. He held various jobs that took him to Chicago, IL and Kansas City, MO, opening Woolworth's stores before settling down to raise a family around South Sioux City, NE.

He was always a hard worker, looking to be independent he started driving a semi-truck which led to him to owning his own trucking company. He then looked to try other ventures closer to his family by running a pizza parlor in Sioux City, IA, and buying an acreage outside of Lawton, Iowa.

He supported the community by being a school bus driver for Lawton-Bronson High School and retired after 20 years being a manager at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.

Del enjoyed photography, loved traveling, and camping in the outdoors. He and Mary were snowbirds and would spend many winters in Texas, often hosting visits from his family. Del was self-made, resilient, and could fix just about anything. He was especially motivated to save a dollar and taught himself everything he knew from trial and error (and Chilton repair manuals).

Del was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Burdon; wife, Mary; and their infant daughter, Michelle. He is survived by his children: Sharon and husband Perry McClary, Lillian and husband Steve Dawes, and youngest daughter Jeanette Steele; six grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Andrea, Bobbi, Jazmine, and Evyn; two great-grandchildren.