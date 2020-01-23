Sioux City
Delores A. Bauerly, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Sioux City, following a long battle with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, with the Rev. Nguyen presiding. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Delores was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Luverne, Minn., to Ernest and Millie (Falla) Johnson. She graduated from Leeds High School in 1953 as a proud Leeds Lancer.
Delores married the love of her life, Lawrence Bauerly, on May 31, 1958. The two had two children. Delores enjoyed a long career in banking and before retiring at the age of 80, she enjoyed working at Clark Elementary School in Sioux City as part of the cafeteria lunch staff.
Delores was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and left this world with a strong Norwegian heritage, and unwavering love for being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Those left to honor and remember her include her beloved husband of 61 years, Lawrence Bauerly of Sioux City; her loving daughter, Debbie Wood of Chariton, Iowa; her son, Daniel (Pam) Bauerly of Sioux City; sister, Janice (Dave) Evans of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brothers, Don Johnson of Arizona, and Dick Johnson of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Jacob Wood, Millie Wood, Ashlee Madetzke, Amber Bauerly, and Brice Bauerly; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her dear parents; sister, Bev (Johnson) Boyd; and brother, Carl Johnson.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
7:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
10:30AM
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104