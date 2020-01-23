Sioux City

Delores A. Bauerly, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Sioux City, following a long battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church, with the Rev. Nguyen presiding. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Delores was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Luverne, Minn., to Ernest and Millie (Falla) Johnson. She graduated from Leeds High School in 1953 as a proud Leeds Lancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delores married the love of her life, Lawrence Bauerly, on May 31, 1958. The two had two children. Delores enjoyed a long career in banking and before retiring at the age of 80, she enjoyed working at Clark Elementary School in Sioux City as part of the cafeteria lunch staff.

Delores was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and left this world with a strong Norwegian heritage, and unwavering love for being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.