Delores A. "Dolly" Kafka-Hendrix, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital after a brief illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. The Rev. Dennis Meinen will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery at Lincoln, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Holy Spirit Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dolly was born June 5, 1925 in Brainard, Neb.; she was the daughter of Joseph and Adeline (Dolista) Sypal. Dolly grew up in Brainard, and graduated from Brainard High School. After graduating, Dolly moved to the Kansas City area for a short time.
On Feb. 18, 1944, Dolly married Lester S. Kafka in Hastings, Neb. He passed away on Dec. 15, 1994, in Lincoln. Dolly married James O. King on July 13, 1996 in Lincoln, and he passed away Nov. 27, 2003.
She was a wonderful caretaker to Lester and Jim when they became ill. On Nov. 11, 2011, Dolly married John Hendrix.
Dolly was a devoted mother to her three sons and was a devout Catholic. She was very active in the Catholic churches in Norfolk and Lincoln, Neb., while living in those communities. She also did volunteer work at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
Dolly loved to travel and went on several Catholic pilgrimages to Europe. She was a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and loved to dance. She met her husband, John through dances at the Center for Active Generations.
Survivors include her husband, John of Sioux City; her three sons, David Kafka (Kathleen) of Novato, Calif., Michael Kafka (Lynn) of Sioux City, and Stephen Kafka; her brother, Kenneth Sypal (Pauline) of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; her sister, Evangeline Anderson of Peoria, Ill.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Kafka, Erica Kafka and Rene Kafka; and five great-grandchildren.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Holy Spirit Retirement Home.