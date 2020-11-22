Delores Ann Graham

Delores 'Dee Dee' Ann Graham

Sioux City

Delores “Dee Dee” Ann Graham, 89, of Sioux City, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.

Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Due to COVID concerns, we've made the difficult decision that there will be no in person attendance. A link to watch the live-streamed service will be posted on Delores' obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future.

Delores Ann, the daughter of Felix and Mabel (Knight) Cussen, was born March 9, 1931, in Sioux City. At an early age, Delores' family moved to Council Bluffs for two years, then returned to Sioux City.

She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church, attended the Cathedral of the Epiphany and was part of its last graduating high school class in 1949. After high school, she worked as a secretary in Sioux City.