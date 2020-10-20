Delores D. Smith

Sioux City, formerly Rockwell City, Iowa

Delores D. Smith, 94, of Sioux City, formerly of Rockwell City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Services were held Oct. 19, at United Methodist Church in Rockwell City. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Arrangements were under the direction of Palmer & Swank Funeral Home in Rockwell City.

Delores D. Davis was born on Sept. 15, 1926, in Barnum, Iowa. Delores and her husband, Wayne, farmed in the Rockwell City and Barnum areas for most of their lives, until their retirement.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Sherry Padgett and her husband, Thomas of Sioux City; son, Roger Smith and his wife, Gail of Franklin, Tenn.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne.