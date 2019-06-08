{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

90, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Service: June 10 at 11 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 10 at 10 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Delores Freed
