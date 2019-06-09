Sioux City
Delores Freed, 90, of Sioux City, joined her Savior in heaven on Tuesday, June 6, 2019.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Leeds. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A short visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Delores was united in marriage to Eugene Freed on Sept. 11, 1953, in Sioux City. She was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church as well as a member of Lamp Lighters for 40 years. She was a prayer warrior for all her family and friends and her family coveted all her prayers.
Proverbs 31 in the Bible says "An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain. She does him good, and not harm, all the days of her life. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Her children rise up and call her blessed. Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." This was Delores.
Those left to cherish her memory includes her children, Angie (Tom Johnson) O'Rear of Jefferson, S.D., Dan (Kelly) Freed of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Tammy (Robert) Knaack of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, Adam Freed, Nathan (Katie) Freed, Britni (Jason Amundson) Freed, Alexandra Johnson; one great-grandson, Harvey Freed; and another great-granddaughter on the way in September.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Freed; her parents; and several siblings and in-laws.