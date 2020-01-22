Delores I. Todd

You have free articles remaining.
Washta, Iowa
88, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Service: Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m., Washta United Methodist Church. Burial: Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 24, 4-8 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
1600 S. Kiel St.
Holstein, IA 51025
1600 S. Kiel St.
Holstein, IA 51025
