Dakota Dunes
Delores J "Dort" Ridenour, 79, of Dakota Dunes, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, surrounded by her family, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton, Iowa. Burial will be in Garrison Cemetery, Garrison, Iowa. Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
Delores Jane Selk was born on Sept. 29, 1939, on a farm by Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Agnes (Allers) Selk. She graduated from Garrison High School, where she was a member of the 1957 Iowa state championship girls basketball team.
She married Russell Ridenour on Dec. 21, 1958. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Dort was retired from working as a receptionist at Wolpert and Wolpert in Dakota Dunes.
She was a member of PEO Chapter GZ, First Lutheran Bible Study and Caterie study group. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and golf. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and needlework. Above all else, her family was the most important thing to Dort.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Russell Ridenour; three sons, Todd (Laurie) Ridenour of Bettendorf, Wade (Peggy) Ridenour of Sioux City, and Nick Ridenour of Bettendorf; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her four siblings, Gayleen (Ray) Froning of Gilbert, Ariz., John (Marilyn) Selk of Lawton, Okla., Charmaine (John) Heineman of Garrison, and Tom Selk of Everett, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to CurePSP.com.