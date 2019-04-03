Quimby, Iowa

87, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Service: April 6 at 10:30 a.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Quimby Cemetery. Visitation: April 6 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Delores J. Todd
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments