Sioux City

93, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln, Neb. Visitation: May 7 at 9:30 a.m., at the retirement home. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Delores Kafka-Hendrix
