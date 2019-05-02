Sioux City
93, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln, Neb. Visitation: May 7 at 9:30 a.m., at the retirement home. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
93, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Service: May 7 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Retirement Home Chapel. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln, Neb. Visitation: May 7 at 9:30 a.m., at the retirement home. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.