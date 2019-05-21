Sioux City
Delores M. Carlson, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Memorial services will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Riverside United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Delores, the daughter of Chris and Millie (Miller) Christiansen, was born on Sept. 13, 1933, just outside Beresford, S.D., where she received her education. Delores married Robert F. Carlson on Feb. 15, 1955, in Sioux City. Robert passed away in 1982. She spent a short time in Oregon before moving to Sioux City, where she had lived for more than 60 years. Delores worked for both Duling and Zenith.
She enjoyed her time as a senior companion and volunteering at the Railroad Museum. She enjoyed playing cribbage, dominoes, bingo and pokeno. She loved listening to and collecting everything Elvis Presley. In her younger years, she enjoyed her pheasant hunting trips with her husband.
Delores is survived by her children, Fred (Debbie) Carlson of McCook Lake, S.D., and Lorna (Chris) Smith of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Steve, Brittney, Lissa, Jason, and Brandon, Clint and Sara; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Colleen Christiansen of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert D. Carlson; brothers, Wes, Everett, and Lavern; and sister, Lois Jean.