Delores M. Graack 9 hrs ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Charles City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City 88, died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Delores M. Graack Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Skyline Bar & Casino This and every Sunday! Elite Tours Your Next Vacation Winnavegas LABOR DAY HOT SEATS More Latest Local Offers Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating Inc. Commercial Solutions! Carom House Here are just a few of our specialties: VAC SHACK The Vac Shack