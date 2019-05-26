Sioux City
Delores M. Trometer, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Delores was born on June 13, 1922, to George and Cecelia (Frisch) Markison. After the death of her mother, at the age of three, Delores and her sister, Hazel and brother, Robert went to live with her grandparents, Thomas and Mary Frisch of rural Merrill, Iowa. She attended a one-room country school at Adaville, Iowa, and graduated from Liberty Consolidated High School rural Merrill, and from Edward Business School in Sioux City.
Delores married Lloyd A. Trometer on Feb. 27, 1943, in the Catholic Chapel at Fort Knox, Ky. Lloyd passed away on April 17, 1995. While her husband was in military service, they lived in Kentucky, Louisiana, and California. They then returned to Sioux City, and continued to live here with the exception of 12 years in Urbandale and Fort Dodge, Iowa. While in Urbandale, Delores was Coordinator of the Senior Citizen program for six years. In Sioux City, she was an active volunteer in her church, St. Boniface and at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital during the polio epidemic. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the Iowa Women Bowling Association for over 50 years. Delores was an ardent Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and a strong supporter of Bishop Heelan High School.
While in Sioux City, she worked for Curtis-Sash Door Company, and in the office of Memorial Park Cemetery. She was a member of St. Boniface Church and their Rosary Society. She was an active member of the Siouxland Senior Center.
Delores is survived by her son, Gay and wife, Mary Trometer of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; grandson, Matthew (Sarah) of Wichita, Kan.; granddaughter, Becky (Darren) McKean of Omaha; a great-granddaughter, Isabell Trometer; a great-grandson, Ethan Trometer; a dear niece, Evelyn Trometer and her son, Craig of Amarillo, Texas; Godchild, Tracy Stolen who was always there to help in any way she could; and Betty Murtha, a good friend for over 60 years.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Wes Trometer; brother, Robert Markison; and a beloved nephew, Robert Trometer.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Evelyn and Craig Trometer, Tracy (Sitzmann) Stolen, Leo Sitzmann and family, and special friend, Betty Murtha for their love and support given to Delores through the many years.