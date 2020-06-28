Delores Mae Ward
Sioux City
Delores Mae Ward, 84, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be noon Saturday, July 11, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Please come as you are. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Delores Mae Ward was born on May 26, 1936, in Sioux City. She was the wife of Harold D. Ward, and a mother to four, but a source of positive guidance to hundreds of children during her years as an elementary school teacher in Sioux City. Delores was a strong link in a long line of educators including her granddaughter, her daughters, her mother, her grandmother and her great-grandmother. She was "Teacher of the Year" in 1992.
Throughout her life, Delores earned the appreciation of neighbors and grandchildren while making the freshest homemade bread, sticky rolls, and strawberry jam. In addition, she cheered many with her embroidered personalized towels for friends, family and home-bound Riverside Lutheran Church members. Her quilting group at the church made blankets for veterans in the area.
Since her retirement, Delores kept a garden populated with flowering plants and shrubs, rabbits and birds.
Her travels began early in life with time in Philadelphia, Seward and San Diego. Harold and Delores traversed the continent with the Ward children while camping in national parks throughout the Western United States. They traveled to visit family in Minneapolis, Baltimore, Colorado, Montana, Topeka, Reno, Texas, St. Pete Beach, Alaska, Canada, and, of course, South Dakota.
In addition to her husband, Harold D. Ward of 65 years, Delores is survived by children, Josephine M. Yaeger, David J. Ward, Roxanne Ward Zaghab, and Kathaleen L. Kennedy; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.