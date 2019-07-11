{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

86, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Service: July 12 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 11 from 5-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Celebrate
the life of: Delores Oleson Staber
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments