Delores "Sis" Sturgeon

Sioux City

Delores Helen "Sis" Sturgeon, 79, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Services, with family present, will be at 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Neil Peck officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. During the visitation no more than 15 people may be present in the building at a time. Masks and social distancing provisions are mandatory. Online condolences may be sent to christysmith.com.

Delores was born July 23, 1941, in Sioux City, to Alan and Delores (Lovell) Rupe. Delores was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Sturgeon on Oct. 25, 1958. She and Dick raised their family in the Leeds area, and with the exception of two years spent in Greenfield, Mass., Delores lived her entire life in Sioux City.

In addition to raising her family, Delores worked as an office assistant for Dr. Van Patten, production technician at Dyna Technology, and pharmacy tech at the Union Pharmacy.

She served as a Cub Scouts den mother and served meals at the Mid-Town Community Center. She was active in the Democratic Party. She was a member of Westlawn Presbyterian Church.