Delores "Sis" Sturgeon
Sioux City
Delores Helen "Sis" Sturgeon, 79, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Services, with family present, will be at 2 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Neil Peck officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave. During the visitation no more than 15 people may be present in the building at a time. Masks and social distancing provisions are mandatory. Online condolences may be sent to christysmith.com.
Delores was born July 23, 1941, in Sioux City, to Alan and Delores (Lovell) Rupe. Delores was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Sturgeon on Oct. 25, 1958. She and Dick raised their family in the Leeds area, and with the exception of two years spent in Greenfield, Mass., Delores lived her entire life in Sioux City.
In addition to raising her family, Delores worked as an office assistant for Dr. Van Patten, production technician at Dyna Technology, and pharmacy tech at the Union Pharmacy.
She served as a Cub Scouts den mother and served meals at the Mid-Town Community Center. She was active in the Democratic Party. She was a member of Westlawn Presbyterian Church.
She and her husband were foster parents to a lot of really great kids. Together they also taught first aid to many Scouts and operated several first aid stations. She was a longtime season ticket holder of the Sioux City Bandits and Sioux City Musketeers and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Minnesota Vikings. She was loved by all who met her for her kindness, generosity, and smile.
Delores is survived by daughters, Dee Sturgeon, and Denise Scott, both of Sioux City; sons, Mark (Brenda) Sturgeon of Le Mars, Iowa, and Michael (Tracy) Sturgeon of Dakota City; grandchildren, Brian (Kayla) Sturgeon, Amanda (Adam) Heitritter, Atosha Sturgeon, Ryan (Jennifer) Sturgeon, Nathan (Rachel) Sturgeon, Samantha (Jordan Rahn) Sturgeon, and Brenna (Evan) Volkert; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Rita) Rupe, Robert (Carol) Rupe, and Donald (Cathy) Rupe; sisters-in-law, Thelma Kay Forsling, and Dale Sturgeon; brother-in-law, John (Diana) Sturgeon; numerous nieces and nephews; several close family friends; and special friend, Cecil Horn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Alan and Delores Rupe; brothers, John "Butch" Rupe and Glen Rupe; son-in-law, Earl Scott; grandson, Kyle Lindahl; and several other family members.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.