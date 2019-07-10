Sioux City
Delores Oleson Staber, 86, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Delores was born to Carl Gillion and Jennie (Vanderbilt) Oleson, on Sept. 27, 1932. She grew up in Riverside and attended Central High School, graduating in January 1951.
She married her high school sweetheart, Howard John Staber on Nov. 30, 1951. Together they had nine wonderful children, and because of her deep devotion to God and church, all received a Catholic education.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church for 60 years. Throughout the years, she was an officer of confraternity, a lector, and a Eucharistic minister. She sang in the women's choir, belonged to Catholic Daughter's of America, and was an active member of Birthright of Siouxland. She and her husband were strong supporters of the church and of Bishop Heelan High School.
She was a member of the Ladies Golf Club on Wednesdays at Sun Valley Golf Course. During her many years as a member, she served as president, treasurer and secretary. She played piano beautifully and taught piano lessons to young children. When Howard first opened Staber Meats, she kept the books. Although she was involved in many activities, she will be always be remembered for her love for the Lord, her church, and her unwavering devotion to her family. She was a mother first and foremost and led by example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Howard (Laura) Staber, David (Mary) Staber, Jim (Chris) Staber, Mary (Mike) Lowery, Karen (Mike) Marshall, Susan (Greg) Stillmunkes, Lisa (Pat) Thompson, Amy (Jim) Smith, and Kristin (Jason) McBride; 32 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; her sister, Janice; her brother-in-law, Ted (Maggie) Staber; her grandson, Nick Staber; and daughters-in-law, Rita Staber and Shelley Staber.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Siouxland.