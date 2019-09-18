Delores Vannatta

Le Mars, Iowa
Delores (Jensen) Vannatta, 89, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan of Le Mars.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Dr. Michel Lundula will officiate. Burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Delores Jean Vannatta was born on March 22, 1930, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Gustaf W. Jensen and Opal C. (Mummert) Jensen. She attended school in Cherokee, graduating from Wilson High School in 1948.
She was united in marriage to Darrel R. Vannatta on Aug. 28, 1948. They resided in Cherokee until 1953, when Darrel was transferred to Le Mars with Iowa Public Service Company (now MidAmerican Energy) to foreman the electrical construction crew. While in Le Mars, Delores was the manager of the Westmar Bookstore, church secretary, and teller and loan processor for Le Mars Federal Savings and Loan (now Great Southern Bank). She retired at age 59 to spend summers at their cabin in Lake Kabetogama, Minn.
Delores was a member of United Methodist Church in Le Mars. She served as Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher and held various offices with the United Methodist Women. Delores loved to bowl, dance, coffee with friends, fish, roller skate, and ice skate.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Diane (Bruce) Lancaster of Le Mars; a son, Dennis (Rita) Vannatta of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Bryk (Jennifer Valentine) Lancaster, Kyja (Derek) Johnson, Kyri (Dan) VanVoorst, Ashley Vannatta (fiance, Miguel Rangel), and Adam Vannatta; five great-grandchildren, Alice Swinford, Grahm Lancaster, Connor Lancaster, Mila Johnson, and Jovie Johnson; her sister, Marlene (Clint) Kelly; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Patten, Dolores Vannatta, and Bev (Harold) Heschke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Vannatta, LuVerne Vannatta, Clifford (Marion) Vannatta, and Kenneth Patten.
