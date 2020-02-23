Kingsley, Iowa
Delores Wenzel, 87, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lawton Senior Living in Lawton, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with the Rev. LaVerne Petersen officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Delores Illeen Wenzel was born July 6, 1932, in Moville, Iowa, the daughter Carl and Ruth (Guthridge) Petersen. She grew up in the Moville area. Delores and Marlin Wenzel were married in 1949. After their marriage, Delores worked on the farm sorting apples while Marlin worked for Eyres. They both painted with Jay Lehner for 20 years, painting buildings as far away as South Dakota as well as locally. She sold cream and eggs, and also raised 700 to 1,000 chickens a year to clean and sell for many years. Many of these chickens went as far away as California and Canada.
She received two sheep after she and Marlin were married and raised them ever since. Delores loved every animal that she came across, always caring for animals that were orphaned. Some of the pets she tried to raise were a skunk, mink, squirrel, wood duck, rabbits, pheasants, geese, owls, many baby raccoons and a possum. She was always a farmer at heart.
She enjoyed all sports receiving the Remsen-Union School horse collar painted yellow for the fan of the year in 1968. She embroidered tea towels for the Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars for over 20 years being recognized for over 2,500 hours of embroidering. She was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church where she served on numerous boards as an elder, secretary of missions, finances, president of the Mary Martha circle and responsible for sending out cards. After the closing of the church, she became a member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church. Delores started Bingo Buddies 12 years ago for the community on Tuesday and Thursday which is held at Doosky’s here in Kingsley. After Marlin passed away in 2003, Delores moved from the farm to Kingsley, where she resided until just recently. She especially enjoyed riding her motorcycle and being with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Marlene (Bob) Main of Newton, Iowa; a son, Lonnie (Becky) Wenzel of Kingsley; grandchildren, Connie Simpson, Mark (Kim) Main, Shane Wenzel and Ashley (Nate) Koskovich; great-grandchildren, Logan Wenzel, Cheridan Wenzel, Andrew Simpson, Blakelynn Burnham, Marlin Main, Kassi Main, Bree Koskovich and Leti Koskovich. Also surviving are five sisters, Betty Risk, Carly Hardy, Julie (Bill) Campbell, Lenore (Wayne)Walters and Leanne Caraway, six brothers, Gordon (Bonnie) Petersen and Bud (Judy) Petersen, Joel Petersen, LaVerne Petersen, Jerry Petersen and Bernie (Hannah) Petersen; and several nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlin; daughter, Allison; sisters, Edna Cunningham, Bonnie Green and Janna Petersen; brothers, Carl Jr. "Big Pete" and Dan Petersen; and other relatives, Geraldine “Toots” Harrison and Charmal Martin.