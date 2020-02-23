Delores Wenzel

She enjoyed all sports receiving the Remsen-Union School horse collar painted yellow for the fan of the year in 1968. She embroidered tea towels for the Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars for over 20 years being recognized for over 2,500 hours of embroidering. She was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church where she served on numerous boards as an elder, secretary of missions, finances, president of the Mary Martha circle and responsible for sending out cards. After the closing of the church, she became a member of the Kingsley United Methodist Church. Delores started Bingo Buddies 12 years ago for the community on Tuesday and Thursday which is held at Doosky’s here in Kingsley. After Marlin passed away in 2003, Delores moved from the farm to Kingsley, where she resided until just recently. She especially enjoyed riding her motorcycle and being with her family.