Deloris A. Holtgrewe 48 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City 84, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Service: at a later date. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Deloris A. Holtgrewe Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Siouxland Community Health Center 9th Annual Dinner & Auction Little Caesars Pizza Little Caesars 21 hrs · Celebrate National Pizza Week by eating pizza all week long! Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota Ride-in the New Year! More Latest Local Offers American Home Health Care Anytime, anywhere you need access SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER/MARKETING New Pharmacy Hours! Hamilton Touchless Offering Nano Ceramic Coating