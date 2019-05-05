Sioux City, formerly Remsen, Iowa
Deloris A. (Morgan) Holtgrewe, 84, of Sioux City, formerly of Remsen, entered her new life on Jan. 14, 2019 after a battle with dementia.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Moville Fire Station, 24 Main St., in Moville, Iowa. Private family burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be sent to Pamela Montagne, 3038 Melrose Ave., Sioux City, IA 51105.
Deloris started her family after marrying Ben Holtgrewe on May 29, 1952, in Remsen. They brought three sons and a daughter into this world. While in Remsen, Deloris was often referred to as mom by several younger kids. That title carried over to adults.
Painting ceramics was something Deloris enjoyed doing. She opened a small ceramics shop in Remsen, Dee's Ceramics. After moving to Colorado, Deloris started her career at Wendy's for several years. Relocating to Sioux City, she continued working at Wendy's. Deloris retired after the passing of her husband, Ben, on Jan. 30, 2007.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and time with the grandkids. After breaking her hip in January 2017, Deloris moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Sioux City, where she was cared for for almost three years. She spent the last 28 days in a care facility, where she prepared for her new life.
Deloris will be lovingly remembered by her sons and their wives, Rick and Joan, Kenneth and Kendall and Jason and Shawn; a daughter and her husband, Pamela and Dennis; a special niece and her husband, Glenda and Joe; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.