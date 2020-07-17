× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deloris Ellsworth

Sioux City

Deloris “Dee” Ellsworth, 92, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private family services will be held. A recording of the service will be posted at a later date at www.calvaryleeds.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Deloris Mary Ellen Stier, the daughter of Harvey and Viola (Cowan) Stier, was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Schleswig, Iowa. She graduated from Battle Creek (Iowa) High School in 1944, and went on to earn her nursing degree from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1948.

On Jan. 3, 1948, Dee was united in marriage with Charles Ellsworth in Sioux City. She was employed as a registered nurse for the former Lutheran Hospital and as an office nurse for Siouxland OB/GYN. Dee retired from nursing in 1993. Charles died on Dec. 8, 1996.

Dee was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City and Martha Circle. She enjoyed reading, sewing, flowers, and fishing at Lake Shetek.