90, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Cushing. Burial: Cushing Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa.
