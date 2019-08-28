{{featured_button_text}}

Cushing, Iowa

90, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Cushing. Burial: Cushing Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa.

Load comments