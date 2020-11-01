Delphine M. Klingensmith

Sioux City

Delphine M. Klingensmith, 79, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence comforted by family.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish, Church of the Nativity of Jesus Christ, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Delphine was born on May 19, 1941, in Sioux City, to Thorvald and Josephine (Hoelker) Jensen. She was raised and received her education in Bronson, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1959.

Delphine married Edward H. “Ed” Klingensmith on May 21, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple moved from Sioux City to Sergeant Bluff before returning to Bronson. In 1969, they moved onto an acreage in Sioux City.