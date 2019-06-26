Cherokee, Iowa
89, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Memorial service: June 29 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 28 from 3 to 8 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Cherokee, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
89, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Memorial service: June 29 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 28 from 3 to 8 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.