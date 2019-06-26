{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

89, died Friday, June 21, 2019. Memorial service: June 29 at 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Cherokee. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: June 28 from 3 to 8 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

the life of: Demaris Faye Witcombe
