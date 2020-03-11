Denis Arsenault

South Sioux City

Gilles Denis Arsenault, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at a local nursing facility.

Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with Deacon Patricia Roberts officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Denis was born on June 17, 1945, in Rimouski, Quebec, Canada. He was educated in Canada before making his way to the United States, ending up in South Sioux City.

He met Phyllis Marshall at an event in town, and the two married on July 27, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nev. Denis was an auto detailer for several businesses throughout his working career.

He was an avid classic car fan, enjoyed county music, loved Nebraska football, and was a NHL hockey fan. Denis was a collector of science fiction, especially Star Trek.