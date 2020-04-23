Denise J. Powers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Denise J. (Colt) Powers

Sioux City

Denise J. (Colt) Powers, 63, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence in Sioux City.

A service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Denise Joann Colt, the daughter of Elmer and Vivian (Wynn) Colt, was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Sioux City. She graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa.

In 1977, Denise was united in marriage with Ronald Powers. She worked at Harvey's Café (formerly Ted's) for 13 years. Denise then became a bartender at the Skyline Bar and Casino in North Sioux City for the next 27 years, retiring in 2013.

Denise enjoyed playing on her tablet, watching her favorite TV shows, cribbage, cooking, and fishing, especially for walleye.