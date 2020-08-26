Dennis A. Dose

Denny's life was enriched as his children married and added grandchildren to his treasure chest of love, Amanda and Jason Bennett of Tea, S.D., and Ian and Zowie, Chad and Stacy Dose of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Madelyn, Jacob, Sara, and Jonathan, and Brenda and Troy Thams of Albert City, Iowa, and Lydia, Gavin, and Wesley.

Denny was a member of the 185th Iowa Air National Guard from 1969 to 1975 and proud member of the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225. He worked at VT Industries from 1970 through 1976. He then worked for Ida County for 33 years as a maintainer operator until his retirement in 2012. He was praised by all of the families on his route. He was known to leave family Christmas with a Santa hat and a smile on his face to open roads for those blocked in. He was talented enough to walk his maintainer out of the snowy ditch. We wonder how often he had to practice this skill.