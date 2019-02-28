Hawarden, Iowa
Dennis A. Hamman, 72, of Hawarden, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare Hospital.
Visitation with the family will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. The Presentation of the Flag by the Two Oaks American Legion Post 254 and a time of sharing will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis A. Hamman was born on Nov. 10, 1946, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Arnold and Ada (Rosenbaum) Hamman. Dennis served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He lived in many different cities including Sioux City and Hinton, Iowa from 1992 to 1996 and then in Chatsworth, Iowa and Hawarden until 2001. Dennis made his home in Huron, S.D. for seven years until returning to Akron from 2009 to 2014, at which time he moved to the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden. He was employed over the years as a taxi driver, truck driver, and worked at John Morrell Packing Company. He greatly enjoyed his jobs as a soccer coach and a stay-at-home dad raising three kids.
Dennis enjoyed many hobbies including car races, boating, fishing, playing cards and anything with cars and trucks. He liked music, singing, playing jokes on others and making people laugh.
Dennis is lovingly remembered by his children, Crystal Hamman of Hawarden, Mike and Sheena Hamman of Ireton, Iowa, Tina Hamman of Hawarden, and Dennis and Kim Hamman of Brighton, Mich.; grandchildren, Ada, Ryson, Reanna, Jett, Shaunisty, Lacey, Trevor, and Sierra; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Norm and Norene Hamman of Climbing Hill, Iowa; sister, Mary Zublis of Elk Point, S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Randy; and brother-in-law, Joe Zublis.